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Landen Roupp News: Gives up four runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Roupp (5-2) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings.

Roupp limited the Rays to two baserunners and zero runs through the first three innings. However, the 27-year-old right-hander was chased out of the fifth after giving up three runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-run single from Jonathan Aranda. Roupp's four runs allowed were his most since April 4 against the Mets (five). He sits at a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 39.2 innings, and his 43 punchouts are tied for fifth-most in the National League. Roupp's next start is slated for next weekend at home against the Pirates.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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