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Landen Roupp News: Handed 12th loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Roupp (7-12) allowed four runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Roupp threw just 57 of 91 pitches for strikes in this outing, which was his fourth straight loss. He's been competitive in just one of those games while allowing a total of 14 runs over his last 19.1 innings with a 15:15 K:BB in that span. Overall, Roupp is at a 4.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 128:60 K:BB through 129.1 innings over 24 starts. While his performance is fading, the Giants lack better options to fill in as part of the rotation, so expect Roupp to make his next projected start at Cleveland.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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