Landen Roupp News: In tight battle for starting role

Roupp remains neck-and-neck with Hayden Birdsong for the fifth-starter role, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Kyle Harrison having been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, Birdsong and Roupp are now the final candidates for the last starting spot. The 26-year-old has recorded a 3.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB over 12 Cactus League innings this spring, and he was considered the frontrunner coming into camp. The right-hander made 23 appearances (four starts) for the Giants in the 2024 campaign, during which he logged a 3.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 47:26 K:BB over 50.1 frames. The Giants are expected to get a look at both candidates during Sunday's tune-up game against Triple-A Sacramento, which may help decide the competition. Roupp will likely operate out of the bullpen if he doesn't earn the fifth-starter spot.