Landen Roupp News: Leading fifth starter candidate
Roupp has become the leading candidate for San Francisco's fifth starter role and appears set to win a roster spot either in the rotation or long reliever, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Roupp has had an impressive spring with a 1.10 ERA and 24:5 K:BB ratio in 16.1 innings. Meanwhile Kyle Harrison has struggled this spring (12.27 ERA). There's still time for the race to shift, but Roupp merits a look in deeper fantasy formats. Roupp's sinker-curveball approach induces ground balls and could make him an interesting home streaming candidate at spacious Oracle Park.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now