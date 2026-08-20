Landen Roupp headshot

Landen Roupp News: Losing ways continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Roupp (7-13) took the loss against the Guardians on Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Roupp coughed up three runs in the first inning but settled in, as Cleveland didn't score again until the sixth inning. Control remains a major issue for the right-hander, who has now walked at least three batters in five consecutive starts while posting a troubling 17:19 K:BB during that span (24.2 innings). Roupp, who has now taken a loss in five straight outings, will bring a 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 130:64 K:BB over 134.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Reds.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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