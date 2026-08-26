Landen Roupp News: Now slated to start Thursday

Roupp has had his next scheduled start pushed back a day to Thursday versus the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp had been slated to start Wednesday's series finale against the Reds, but the Giants have elected to move Logan Webb up a day to take the ball on normal rest. The 27-year-old Roupp has struggled lately, 6.20 ERA and 17:19 K:BB over 24.2 innings covering his previous five starts.