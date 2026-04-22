Landen Roupp headshot

Landen Roupp News: Overcomes wildness to notch win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Roupp (4-1) earned the victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and five walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Roupp battled his control in the outing, issuing a season-high five free passes while throwing just 58 of 106 pitches for strikes. However, he balanced that with seven punchouts and yielded only one hit while inducing 12 whiffs. Roupp's elevated pitch count prevented him from going deep enough to pick up a quality start, but he pitched well enough to notch his third straight victory. The right-hander gave up five earned runs across 4.2 frames against the Mets in his second start of the season, but in his other four outings he's surrendered one or zero runs. That's earned him an overall 2.28 ERA, which he's complemented with a 1.01 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 27.2 innings.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago