Landen Roupp News: Pair of impressive outings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Roupp threw three scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out five in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Roupp made his big-league debut in 2024, working primarily as a reliever. However, he's making a bid for the fifth spot in the Giants' rotation this spring and is off to a good start, throwing a total of five scoreless innings with an 8:1 K:BB across two outings. Justice delos Santos of MLB.com also detailed that Roupp developed a cutter during the offseason that he plans to throw primarily against lefties.

