Landen Roupp News: Strong in no-decision

Roupp allowed one run on seven hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Roupp put together a strong start, but the Giants' bullpen squandered the lead in the ninth inning. This was Roupp's fifth quality start of the year, and it's the sixth time he's held an opponent to one run or fewer. This was also his first no-decision, ending a stretch of three straight losses. He's at a 3.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB through 55 innings over 10 starts. He has made gains in strikeouts while continuing to limit flyballs, which has served well in preventing runs. Roupp is projected to make his next start at home in a rematch versus Arizona.