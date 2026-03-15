Landen Roupp News: Struggling with walks
Roupp gave up two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks over three innings during Friday's split-squad game against the Reds.
The right-hander had a 3.80 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 102:45 K:BB across 22 starts last season and is expected to begin 2026 as a back-end starter for the Giants. Roupp's walk rate has been a bit of a concern, and that's remained the case during spring training with five free passes through nine innings. The 27-year-old has excelled in terms of run prevention with a 3.73 ERA through his first 45 big-league appearances, but Roupp's career 1.45 WHIP is much less attractive.
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