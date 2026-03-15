Landen Roupp headshot

Landen Roupp News: Struggling with walks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Roupp gave up two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks over three innings during Friday's split-squad game against the Reds.

The right-hander had a 3.80 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 102:45 K:BB across 22 starts last season and is expected to begin 2026 as a back-end starter for the Giants. Roupp's walk rate has been a bit of a concern, and that's remained the case during spring training with five free passes through nine innings. The 27-year-old has excelled in terms of run prevention with a 3.73 ERA through his first 45 big-league appearances, but Roupp's career 1.45 WHIP is much less attractive.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
17 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
39 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
87 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
151 days ago