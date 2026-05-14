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Landen Roupp News: Takes loss to Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Roupp (5-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Roupp gave up a homer to the first batter he faced (Will Smith) in the first inning but was locked in a 2-2 tie entering the sixth. The righty put two Dodgers aboard in his final frame before being lifted with one out, and both runners came around to score following his departure. Despite being tagged with the defeat, Roupp continued to show promising strikeout stuff with 15 whiffs and seven punchouts. He's struck out at least six batters in eight of his nine outings this season and is tied for 12th in the majors with 58 punchouts on the campaign. Roupp also has a 3.49 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 49 innings.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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