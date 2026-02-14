Landen Roupp headshot

Landen Roupp News: Throws first live BP of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Roupp (knee) completed his first live batting practice session of the spring Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The right-hander did not make an appearance after Aug. 20 last year after taking a comebacker off his knee, but he appears to be all set for a normal camp without restrictions. While Roupp does not throw particularly hard and his strikeout rate is modest, he has achieved respectable results nonetheless (3.80 ERA over 106.2 innings last season). He figures to be locked into a rotation spot for San Francisco to begin 2026.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
10 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
58 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
122 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
147 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
174 days ago