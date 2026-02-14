Landen Roupp News: Throws first live BP of spring
Roupp (knee) completed his first live batting practice session of the spring Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The right-hander did not make an appearance after Aug. 20 last year after taking a comebacker off his knee, but he appears to be all set for a normal camp without restrictions. While Roupp does not throw particularly hard and his strikeout rate is modest, he has achieved respectable results nonetheless (3.80 ERA over 106.2 innings last season). He figures to be locked into a rotation spot for San Francisco to begin 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions10 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches58 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review122 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer147 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week174 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More