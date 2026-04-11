Landen Roupp News: Tosses quality start Friday
Roupp (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Orioles after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four.
The four strikeouts were a season-low for Roupp, although his overall outing was a step in the right direction compared to his previous start, when he allowed seven runs on 4.2 frames against the Mets. Roupp has two quality starts this season, and he's earned the win every time he's pitched at least six frames. He has a 3.24 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP through his first 16.2 innings this season while posting a solid 18:5 K:BB. Roupp is scheduled to make his next start on the road against Cincinnati next week.
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