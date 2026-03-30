Landen Roupp News: Tosses six scoreless frames

Roupp (1-0) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings.

Roupp had some issues with walks during spring training, but he was in complete control in his first outing of the regular season. The right-hander didn't yield any extra-base hits and threw 54 of 88 pitches for strikes while racking up 13 whiffs. Roupp didn't allow more than one runner to reach base in any of his six innings, and he ended his start by getting Manny Machado to ground into a double play. He's beginning the campaign at the back end of San Francisco's rotation, but Roupp can certainly firm up his standing among the team's starters with more outings like the one he had Monday.