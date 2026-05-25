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Landen Roupp News: Undone by rough fifth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Roupp (5-5) took the loss Monday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Roupp looked sharp early and had allowed just one run through four innings, with the lone blemish being a Gabriel Moreno solo homer in the third. However, things unraveled in a wild fifth inning as San Francisco's defense committed two errors that led to a pair of unearned runs and forced an earlier than expected exit for the right-hander. Despite the loss, Roupp tied his season high with seven strikeouts, and the homer he allowed was only the third he has surrendered all season. He has now completed six innings just once over his last five starts but still owns a strong 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB across 60 innings. Roupp is scheduled to face the Rockies on the road Sunday.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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