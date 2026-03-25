Landon Knack Injury: Goes on injured list
The Dodgers placed Knack (undisclosed) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
The team didn't provide an injury designation for Knack, so it's unclear how much time he might miss. He was roughed up for eight runs over 6.2 innings during Cactus League play. The Dodgers are dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation, so Knack could get some starts if his injury isn't a long-term concern.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landon Knack See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest174 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer186 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week270 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week298 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for May 31298 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landon Knack See More