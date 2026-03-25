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Landon Knack Injury: Goes on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 9:41am

The Dodgers placed Knack (undisclosed) on the 15-day injured list Monday.

The team didn't provide an injury designation for Knack, so it's unclear how much time he might miss. He was roughed up for eight runs over 6.2 innings during Cactus League play. The Dodgers are dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation, so Knack could get some starts if his injury isn't a long-term concern.

Landon Knack
Los Angeles Dodgers
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