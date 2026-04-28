Landon Knack Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Dodgers transferred Knack (chest) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Knack has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to an intercostal strain, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains on the IL until at least late May. His 40-man spot will be given to Tyler Fitzgerald, who was acquired in a trade with Toronto on Tuesday.
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