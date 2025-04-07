Landon Knack News: Appears poised to make start
Knack appears in line to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had indicated previously that they would use a spot starter or a bullpen game Wednesday. Knack has joined the team on the road, so it looks like he'll take the ball Wednesday. The 27-year-old made 12 starts among 15 regular-season appearances with the big club as a rookie last year, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 69:18 K:BB over 69 innings. Knack spun two scoreless frames and picked up a win versus the Cubs in the second game of last month's Tokyo series.
