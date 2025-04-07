Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Landon Knack headshot

Landon Knack News: Appears poised to make start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Knack appears in line to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had indicated previously that they would use a spot starter or a bullpen game Wednesday. Knack has joined the team on the road, so it looks like he'll take the ball Wednesday. The 27-year-old made 12 starts among 15 regular-season appearances with the big club as a rookie last year, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 69:18 K:BB over 69 innings. Knack spun two scoreless frames and picked up a win versus the Cubs in the second game of last month's Tokyo series.

Landon Knack
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now