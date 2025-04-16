Landon Knack News: Heading back to Triple-A

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rockies that Knack will be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Knack made his third appearance and second start of the season for the Dodgers on Tuesday, taking a no-decision while giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two. The Dodgers gave the 27-year-old right-hander plenty of run support early, but Knack was still lifted after 65 pitches (41 strikes), two outs shy of qualifying for the win. With the Dodgers requiring a spot starter for Wednesday's series finale, Bobby Miller will get called up from Oklahoma City, and Knack will be sent back to the minors in a corresponding move. An off day Thursday along with additional off days next Monday and Thursday will likely allow Los Angeles to get by with a five-man rotation for the time being, and Knack may not be needed to start once the Dodgers transition back to a six-man setup by late April or early May. Tony Gonsolin (back) got stretched out to 66 pitches in his latest rehab outing with Oklahoma City on Tuesday and could be activated ahead of Knack the next time the Dodgers need a starter.