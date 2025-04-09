Landon Knack News: Struggles to find plate Wednesday

Knack didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Nationals after allowing five runs on four hits and four walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Filling in for the injured Blake Snell (shoulder), Knack was working with a 4-0 lead in the first inning but gave up three runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a CJ Abrams leadoff solo shot. After Luis Garcia chased Knack from the game with an RBI double in the third, Alex Call plated an inherited runner on a sacrifice fly. Provided he stays in the rotation, Knack would have a favorable bounce-back opportunity at home against Colorado in his next scheduled start in the middle of next week.