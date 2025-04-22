Fantasy Baseball
Lane Thomas Injury: Lands on IL with wrist bone bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

The Guardians placed Thomas on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist bone bruise.

Thomas first suffered the injury two weeks ago when he was hit on the wrist by a pitch. He's been in and out of the lineup since then and evidently still isn't 100 percent, so the Guardians elected to make a roster move. Thomas will be eligible to return April 30, but it's not clear whether he'll be ready to go on that date. Angel Martinez has been receiving the lion's share of playing time in center field lately and should continue to do so.

