Lane Thomas Injury: Nursing hamstring injury
Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters that Thomas will not be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Red Sox due to hamstring soreness, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.
Thomas tweaked his hamstring during Tuesday's loss to Boston, but the injury is considered to be minor. He'll be available off the bench for Wednesday's contest while Isaac Collins, Kyle Isbel and Jac Caglianone will start in the outfield from left to right. With the Royals having an off-day Thursday, Thomas could be available for Friday's series opener against the Mariners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Thomas See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lane Thomas See More