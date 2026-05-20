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Lane Thomas Injury: Nursing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters that Thomas will not be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Red Sox due to hamstring soreness, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Thomas tweaked his hamstring during Tuesday's loss to Boston, but the injury is considered to be minor. He'll be available off the bench for Wednesday's contest while Isaac Collins, Kyle Isbel and Jac Caglianone will start in the outfield from left to right. With the Royals having an off-day Thursday, Thomas could be available for Friday's series opener against the Mariners.

Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals
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