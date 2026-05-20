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Lane Thomas Injury: Pinch-hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 9:16pm

Thomas (hamstring) went 0-for-1 with a flyout in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Thomas was removed from Tuesday's game with hamstring soreness, but he's evidently healthy enough to take at-bats. With Aroldis Chapman on the mound for Boston in the bottom of the ninth inning, Thomas pinch-hit for lefty Kyle Isbel. Thomas is just 4-for-26 (.154) with one double, four RBI and a 6:10 BB:K this month, dropping his OPS to .619 across 108 plate appearances on the season.

Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals
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