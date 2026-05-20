Lane Thomas Injury: Pinch-hits in loss
Thomas (hamstring) went 0-for-1 with a flyout in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Thomas was removed from Tuesday's game with hamstring soreness, but he's evidently healthy enough to take at-bats. With Aroldis Chapman on the mound for Boston in the bottom of the ninth inning, Thomas pinch-hit for lefty Kyle Isbel. Thomas is just 4-for-26 (.154) with one double, four RBI and a 6:10 BB:K this month, dropping his OPS to .619 across 108 plate appearances on the season.
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