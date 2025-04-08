Lane Thomas Injury: Pulled after HBP

Thomas was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox after getting hit on his right wrist by a pitch, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Thomas attempted to stay in the game after getting hit, but he remained on first base for only one at-bat before being lifted for a pinch runner. His initial willingness to play through the pain could indicate that his injury isn't too severe, though the Guardians will provide more details once they take a look at him.