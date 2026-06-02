Lane Thomas News: Belts grand slam Monday

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Reds.

Thomas launched a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Royals a nice cushion they'd never relinquish. This was Thomas' second homer of the season, and it's worth noting that he also ended just a triple away from the cycle. The 30-year-old has hit .320 with a .930 OPS, a homer, three doubles, six RBI, two runs scored and a 5:2 K:BB over his last nine games.