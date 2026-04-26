Lane Thomas News: Delivers walk-off blast
Thomas went 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Angels.
The Royals trailed for much of the game, but Jac Caglianone forced an extra inning with his homer in the ninth. The Angels took the lead in the 10th, but Thomas replied with his first homer of the year to walk it off. This was also Thomas' first multi-hit effort of the campaign. The outfielder is batting .226 with a .661 OPS, five RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases and one double across 64 plate appearances. He has worked as a platoon partner for Kyle Isbel in center field, though Thomas also occasionally challenges Isaac Collins for at-bats against right-handers in left field.
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