Lane Thomas News: Drives spring homer

Thomas started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's Cactus League loss to the Angels.

Thomas opened the scoring, taking Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi deep to center field in the first inning. The outfielder has put together a strong spring, slashing .289/.349/.579 with a double, two triples, two homers, 12 RBI and two stolen bases across 13 games. The 30-year-old inked a one-year deal with the Royals this offseason after undergoing right foot surgery in September and has reportedly shown no signs of lingering effects. Thomas doesn't project to be an everyday starter for Kansas City, but his ability to play all three outfield spots bodes well for him seeing a solid amount of game action.