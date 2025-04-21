Lane Thomas News: Falling into reserve role
Thomas is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Yankees.
Thomas made three straight starts last week after returning from a wrist injury, but he'll be on the bench Monday for the third game in a row. Angel Martinez is again in center field for the Guardians on Monday and appears to have emerged as manager Stephen Vogt's top option at the position, at least against right-handed pitching.
