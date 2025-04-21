Fantasy Baseball
Lane Thomas headshot

Lane Thomas News: Falling into reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Thomas is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Yankees.

Thomas made three straight starts last week after returning from a wrist injury, but he'll be on the bench Monday for the third game in a row. Angel Martinez is again in center field for the Guardians on Monday and appears to have emerged as manager Stephen Vogt's top option at the position, at least against right-handed pitching.

Lane Thomas
Cleveland Guardians
