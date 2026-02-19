Lane Thomas News: Fully healthy after foot surgery

Thomas said Thursday that he's fully healthy after surgery last September to address plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Sports Radio 810 WHB reports.

Thomas played only 39 contests in 2025 due to nagging plantar fasciitis issues before he eventually went under the knife, but he's full-go early on in Royals camp. Signed to a one-year, $5.25 million contract this offseason, Thomas could see the lion's share of playing time in left field for Kansas City this season. He'll have to prove he still has something in the tank, however, after hitting just .160/.246/.272 during his disastrous 2025 campaign.