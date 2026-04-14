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Lane Thomas News: Quiet start to 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Thomas is 3-for-23 (.130 average) with a double, an RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base and a 5:7 BB:K through 12 games this season.

Brought in on a one-year, $5.25 million deal in the offseason, Thomas has started just six of the Royals' first 16 games, with four of those six starts coming against left-handed pitching. Thomas is at least taking his walks, but manager Matt Quatraro seems to prefer an outfield configuration of Isaac Collins, Kyle Isbel and Jac Caglianone from left to right, and he's also mixing in Michael Massey in left field on occasion. For now, it appears Thomas will be stuck in a short-side platoon role for Kansas City.

Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals
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