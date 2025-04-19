Lane Thomas News: Snaps hitless run batting second

Thomas batted second in the order and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's 10-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Thomas was moved up from his normal spot in the order (fifth) and ended an 0-for-11 run with a single in the third inning. Moving Thomas to second set off a domino effect of Jose Ramirez dropping from second to third and Carlos Santana from third to fifth. It's unclear if the new arrangement was a one-game thing or if it has more permanency, but given the team scored a season-high 10 runs, manager Stephen Vogt may continue to use Thomas as the No. 2 hitter.