Lane Thomas News: Tallies RBI double

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and was caught stealing in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Boston.

Thomas started the scoring for Kansas City with an RBI double in the first inning, though the Royals wouldn't score again in the loss. Tuesday marked the 30-year-old's second multi-hit effort of the campaign and his first since April 26. Known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching, the outfielder owns an .826 OPS across 51 plate appearances versus southpaws compared to a .456 mark across 56 plate appearances against right-handers this season. Overall, Thomas is slashing .212/.355/.271 with a homer, two doubles, nine RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases across 38 appearances.