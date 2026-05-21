Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar Injury: Aiming for June 1 return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Cardinals are eyeing June 1 as a target date for Nootbaar's (heels) activation from the 60-day injured list, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar homered in his first rehab game with Single-A Palm Beach last week and has since moved up to Triple-A Memphis, going 2-for-6 with a 1:2 BB:K over three contests between the two stops. He's played left field twice and served as a designated hitter once, and Nootbaar is projected to be the Cardinals' everyday left fielder when he rejoins the active roster. The 28-year-old is working his way back from double heel surgery.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
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