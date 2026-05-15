Lars Nootbaar Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Nootbaar (heels) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Palm Beach on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar has been ramping up workouts at the Cardinals' spring training facility in Florida and is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. It will be the first games Nootbaar has played in since he underwent offseason surgery to address painful growths on both heels. He's eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list May 24, but it's likely Noobaar will need a little more time than that. When he does make it back to St. Louis' active roster, Nootbaar is likely to take on the lion's share of playing time in left field.