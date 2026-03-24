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Lars Nootbaar Injury: Being evaluated for 60-day IL move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Monday that Nootbaar (heels) will be evaluated this week for a potential placement on the 60-day injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bloom noted that the team's current wish is to avoid the 60-day IL with Nootbaar, as the transaction would leave him ineligible to make his season debut until late May. However, that decision will be made after the Cardinals get a better sense of how far Nootbaar is along in his rehab from offseason surgery on both heels. The 28-year-old outfielder's recovery has come along well, but he has not yet been cleared for full baseball activities. St. Louis will use a combination of Nathan Church, Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin in left field until Nootbaar is ready.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
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