Lars Nootbaar Injury: Goes to 60-day IL
The Cardinals placed Nootbaar (heels) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Nootbaar began a running progression last week and took live batting practice Tuesday, but the Cardinals are planning to proceed cautiously with the outfielder, who underwent surgery in October to address Haglund's deformities on both of his heels. A firmer target date for Nootbaar's season debut should become available in the weeks to come once he ramps up the intensity and frequency of his on-field work, but he won't be eligible to debut until late May after landing on the 60-day IL. The transaction will free up a spot on the 40-man roster for top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who will be part of the Cardinals' Opening Day squad.
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