Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar Injury: Lined up for activation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Nootbaar (heels) "appears targeted" to be activated from the 60-day injured list before the start of Friday's series against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

A previous report indicated that the Cardinals were aiming for June 1 for Nootbaar's season debut, but it seems he will remain on his rehab assignment a bit longer. The 28-year-old has looked good in his first 10 rehab games spread across three affiliates, slashing .259/.412/.519 with two home runs and a 7:4 BB:K. Nootbaar is working his way back from offseason double heel surgery.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
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