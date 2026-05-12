Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 5:03pm

Nootbaar (heels) will begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar is expected to begin playing his rehab games at Single-A Palm Beach before advancing to higher-level affiliates in what will be a lengthy assignment similar to spring training. Assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks, he figures to make his season debut with the Cardinals in late May or early June.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
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