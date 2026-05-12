Lars Nootbaar Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Nootbaar (heels) will begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar is expected to begin playing his rehab games at Single-A Palm Beach before advancing to higher-level affiliates in what will be a lengthy assignment similar to spring training. Assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks, he figures to make his season debut with the Cardinals in late May or early June.