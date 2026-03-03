Lars Nootbaar Injury: No timetable to play in games
Nootbaar (heels) remains without a timetable for his Grapefruit League debut, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar is expected to begin the season on the 10-day injured list as he continues his recovery from offseason surgery on both heels. He's going through baseball activities and will continue to ramp things up as his health allows, but there's no target date for his participation in games. A clearer picture regarding Nootbaar's timetable should be available later this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects41 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names: Creative Ideas for the 2026 Season42 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026148 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week163 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More