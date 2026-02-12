Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar Injury: Running on alt-gravity treadmill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Nootbaar (heels) has progressed to running on an altered gravity treadmill, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar underwent surgery in early October to address deformities on both of his heels and is progressing slowly but surely. He will be a few days late in reporting to camp, as the Cardinals still need to have an altered gravity treadmill delivered to their spring training complex in Florida so Nootbaar can continue rehabbing. It's looking unlikely that Nootbaar will be ready in time for Opening Day, but more clarity on his timetable should be available later in spring training.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
