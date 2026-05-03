Lars Nootbaar Injury: Targeting late-May/early-June
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Nootbaar (heels) is on track to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the week of May 10, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar has been taking live batting practice and going through running drills at the team's spring training complex in Florida and is almost ready to test out his surgically repaired heels in official game action. It will essentially be his spring training when he does start playing in games, so Nootbaar will need a significant amount of rehab action. The goal is for the 28-year-old outfielder to be ready for his season debut by late-May or early-June. Nootbaar will take over as the Cardinals' everyday left field when he returns to the active roster.
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score13 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In19 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central59 days ago