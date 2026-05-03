Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar Injury: Targeting late-May/early-June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Nootbaar (heels) is on track to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the week of May 10, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar has been taking live batting practice and going through running drills at the team's spring training complex in Florida and is almost ready to test out his surgically repaired heels in official game action. It will essentially be his spring training when he does start playing in games, so Nootbaar will need a significant amount of rehab action. The goal is for the 28-year-old outfielder to be ready for his season debut by late-May or early-June. Nootbaar will take over as the Cardinals' everyday left field when he returns to the active roster.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
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