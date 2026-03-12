Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar Injury: To ramp up running program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Nootbaar (heels) has been increasing his agility drills and is soon slated to ramp up his running program, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar's running will occur on an altered-gravity treadmill, so while his progression from offseason surgery on both heels is coming along slowly but surely, he does not appear close to being cleared for game action. The 28-year-old outfielder will begin the campaign on the injured list, and there remains no firm timetable for when he might be ready for his season debut.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
