Lars Nootbaar Injury: Unable to swing without discomfort
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that Nootbaar is not been able to swing a bat without feeling discomfort in his left ribcage, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The team had hoped Nootbaar would be ready to begin a hitting progression Monday, but it appears the outfielder is not ready for that yet. A timetable for Nootbaar's return won't become clear until he's able to ramp things up without pain. Nootbaar landed on the 10-day injured list just over a week ago with a left costochondral sprain, an injury which had kept him in and out of the lineup since late June.
