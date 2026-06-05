Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Cardinals activated Nootbaar (heels) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Noobaar is ready to make his season debut after recovering from offseason surgery to correct deformities in both heels. He looked good during a 12-game rehab stint, slashing .257/.409/.543 with three home runs and a 9:6 BB:K. The Cardinals will likely mix in some extra off days initially so they don't overload Nootbaar, but he's poised to be the team's everyday left fielder.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More
Top Prospects to Stash Entering June
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Entering June
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
33 days ago