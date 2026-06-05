Lars Nootbaar News: Activated ahead of season debut

The Cardinals activated Nootbaar (heels) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Noobaar is ready to make his season debut after recovering from offseason surgery to correct deformities in both heels. He looked good during a 12-game rehab stint, slashing .257/.409/.543 with three home runs and a 9:6 BB:K. The Cardinals will likely mix in some extra off days initially so they don't overload Nootbaar, but he's poised to be the team's everyday left fielder.