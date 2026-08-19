Lars Nootbaar News: Idle against southpaw Wednesday
Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Nootbaar will wind up sitting for a second straight contest while the Red Sox send another southpaw (Payton Tolle) to the bump. Nootbaar is slashing just .143/.244/.229 over 41 plate appearances versus lefties this season.
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