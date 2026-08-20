Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar News: Makes impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 4:50am

Nootbaar entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Red Sox.

Nootbaar stepped in for Jordan Lawlar in the sixth inning and took Greg Weissert deep to give Arizona a 5-2 lead. It was Nootbaar's first homer since being acquired by the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. The former Cardinal entered the game having gone 5-for-35 (.143) with one RBI over the previous 11 contests in an Arizona uniform.

Lars Nootbaar
Arizona Diamondbacks
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