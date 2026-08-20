Lars Nootbaar News: Makes impact off bench
Nootbaar entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in a 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Red Sox.
Nootbaar stepped in for Jordan Lawlar in the sixth inning and took Greg Weissert deep to give Arizona a 5-2 lead. It was Nootbaar's first homer since being acquired by the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. The former Cardinal entered the game having gone 5-for-35 (.143) with one RBI over the previous 11 contests in an Arizona uniform.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark9 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More