Lars Nootbaar News: Might be Opening Day leadoff man

Nootbaar could bat leadoff for the Cardinals on Opening Day against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar is in the leadoff spot for Monday's exhibition game versus Triple-A Memphis in what "sure looks like an Opening Day lineup," per Goold. Presumed leadoff man Masyn Winn is hitting ninth Monday following a rough spring and that might be where he'll reside initially, at least against right-handers. Nootbaar collected a .446 on-base percentage this spring and has a .348 OBP for his career.