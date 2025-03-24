Fantasy Baseball
Lars Nootbaar News: Might be Opening Day leadoff man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Nootbaar could bat leadoff for the Cardinals on Opening Day against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar is in the leadoff spot for Monday's exhibition game versus Triple-A Memphis in what "sure looks like an Opening Day lineup," per Goold. Presumed leadoff man Masyn Winn is hitting ninth Monday following a rough spring and that might be where he'll reside initially, at least against right-handers. Nootbaar collected a .446 on-base percentage this spring and has a .348 OBP for his career.

