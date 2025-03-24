Lars Nootbaar News: Poised to hit leadoff Opening Day
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he plans to hit Nootbaar leadoff Opening Day against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar is in the leadoff spot for Monday's exhibition game versus Triple-A Memphis in what Marmol indicated is a preview of how his lineup will look in the opener. Presumed leadoff man Masyn Winn is hitting ninth Monday following a rough spring and it appears that's where he'll reside initially, at least against right-handers. Nootbaar collected a .446 on-base percentage this spring and has a .348 OBP for his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now