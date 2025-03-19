Lars Nootbaar News: Reaching base often this spring

Nootbaar reached base three times and scored a pair of runs Wednesday as the Cardinals defeated the Nationals in Grapefruit League play.

Nootbaar singled twice and drew a walk and is now sporting a .480 on-base percentage this spring. He hit leadoff Wednesday and is a candidate to bat there during the regular season, but Masyn Winn (wrist) -- who didn't play Wednesday -- is still the likely favorite to hit at the top of the batting order for St. Louis.