Lars Nootbaar News: Retreating to bench Sunday
Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.
Nootbaar will sit for the second time in the series while the Diamondbacks go with Max Kepler in left field and Gabriel Moreno at designated hitter. Since being acquired from the Cardinals on Aug. 3, Nootbaar has gone just 5-for-32 (.156) with one stolen base, two runs and one RBI through 11 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline12 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lars Nootbaar See More