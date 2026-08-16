Lars Nootbaar News: Retreating to bench Sunday

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.

Nootbaar will sit for the second time in the series while the Diamondbacks go with Max Kepler in left field and Gabriel Moreno at designated hitter. Since being acquired from the Cardinals on Aug. 3, Nootbaar has gone just 5-for-32 (.156) with one stolen base, two runs and one RBI through 11 games.